Chloë Grace Moretz Wore Victoria Beckham (Because, Of Course)

The two attended the Xbox One x VIP event in matching denim looks, cementing their couple status by making it Instagram official. Moretz, of course, wasn’t wearing any old pair of jeans, but was outfitted in a head-to-toe Proenza Schouler outfit from their new contemporary label PSWL. Rocking a denim jacket with drawstrings, and their new flared jeans. She looked cool as she cosied up with Beckham.