At this point, Selena Gomez is content making the most of the rumors she’s dating her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber again , capitalizing on every single are they or aren’t they paparazzi shot. And honestly, we’re not mad at it. Gomez has taken the chance to show off her street style prowess, reminding us she can make anything look good. Last week, we were all about the deconstructed denim jacket she was wearing out in LA with her maybe boyfriend and today, we can’t get enough of her white boots.