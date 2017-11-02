Where To Buy Selena Gomez’s Under-$100 Denim Jacket

In case you haven’t heard Selena Gomez and The Weeknd broke up. Since then, the “It Ain’t Me” singer has been photographed a lot with her ex Justin Bieber, fueling rumors that she’s getting back together with her former flame. To recount, Bieber was spotted leaving Gomez’s apartment (she was still with The Weeknd at this point), they got coffee together in LA (apparently The Weeknd was cool with it), and even biking together (after she and The Weeknd broke up). While the internet has a lot of thoughts on this pairing, we are mostly curious about what Gomez is wearing.
Most recently, she was in LA with the Biebs wearing a distressed denim jacket. She paired hers with a black turtleneck, pants, and ankle boots, proving once again street style Selena Gomez is back. The face of Coach reminded us that she has the ability to make anything look good — whether she’s eating lipstick, channeling Victoria Beckham in colorblocked outfits, or wearing a collarless denim jacket — it really seems to up the cool factor to her all black outfit, no? And because sharing is caring, we found her jacket plus three possible options to help you achieve the look for yourself.
Click ahead to shop.