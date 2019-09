Where To Buy Selena Gomez’s Under-$100 Denim Jacket

In case you haven’t heard Selena Gomez and The Weeknd broke up. Since then, the “It Ain’t Me” singer has been photographed a lot with her ex Justin Bieber , fueling rumors that she’s getting back together with her former flame. To recount, Bieber was spotted leaving Gomez’s apartment (she was still with The Weeknd at this point), they got coffee together in LA (apparently The Weeknd was cool with it), and even biking together (after she and The Weeknd broke up). While the internet has a lot of thoughts on this pairing, we are mostly curious about what Gomez is wearing.