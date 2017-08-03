Justin Bieber & His Stylist Are Selling Reimagined Hanes T-Shirts

Justin Bieber may have canceled the remainder of his Purpose World Tour but don't worry — you can still get your hands on a piece of his merch. On Wednesday, Bieber, and his stylist, Karla Welch, announced they're dropping a collection of repurposed Hanes T-shirts — something she's been making for the 23-year-old singer to wear on tour for the past year.
“He was so fearless,” Welch told Vogue of the tees that inspired the collaboration. “[He said], ‘I want T-shirts that are long,’ and they literally didn’t exist in the marketplace. It was a bit of a nightmare.” Welch created the tops from “mountains of triple-XL tees,” purchased at Kmart, that she chopped up and remade using her own pattern.
Now, we can all get our hands on one of her custom pieces: The seven variations of the shirt will go on sale Thursday exclusively on the brand's site, xKarla (they'll also be available in Los Angeles at a Maxfield pop-up beginning August 6), and will retail for $30 a pop (much less than the hyped up $78 version from Re/Done).
“Everybody needs it,” Welch said of the plain white tee. “Every culture and subculture has used the white T-shirt. That’s where the genius is.” Welch looked to White T-shirt God James Dean as the prime example of how the tops should wear on the body. She maintains that the fit is “slightly refined and slimmer,” and will need more than a few washes for the shirts to feel broken in, or, what Welch calls “future vintage.”
If you've worn (or sweat) through your go-to basics this summer, it might be worth picking up one of xKarla's white tees before fall rolls around. After all, they're Bieber- (and Kaia Gerber- and Joan Smalls-)approved.