Justin Bieber & His Stylist Are Selling Reimagined Hanes T-Shirts

“Everybody needs it,” Welch said of the plain white tee. “Every culture and subculture has used the white T-shirt. That’s where the genius is.” Welch looked to White T-shirt God James Dean as the prime example of how the tops should wear on the body. She maintains that the fit is “slightly refined and slimmer,” and will need more than a few washes for the shirts to feel broken in, or, what Welch calls “future vintage.”