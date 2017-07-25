Story from Music

Justin Bieber Cancels World Tour, Apologizes To Fans

Kaitlin Reilly
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Update: Justin Bieber has finally spoken out since breaking fan's hearts and canceling his Purpose World Tour on Monday.
In a video obtained by TMZ, and since reported on by The Hollywood Reporter, Bieber gave some insight into his surprising announcement, saying that he's burnt out from touring for two years and is ready to rest and "getting some relaxation."
Wearing casual grey threads and white sneakers, the singer smiled at the cameraman and said "we're gonna ride some bikes."
But he didn't pedal away before delivering a message to his fans.
"I love you guys, I think you guys are awesome," he said. "I'm sorry for anyone who feels, like, disappointed or betrayed, it's not in my heart or anything, and have a blessed day."
This story was originally published on July 24, 2017.
Some disappointing news for Justin Bieber fans. According to a press release from the "Love Yourself" singer's reps, Bieber has canceled the rest of his shows on his Purpose World Tour. So far, the exact reason for the abrupt end of the tour has not been released.
According to a statement put out by Bieber's camp, the pop star took careful consideration before choosing to end his time on the stage. The statement reads:
"Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of his Purpose World Tour concerts. Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his friends for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over the last 18 months. He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with the cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across 6 continents during this run. However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase."
Bieber was next set to perform at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on July 29, and at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on August 5. However, those dates — and all subsequent concerts the "Sorry" singer had planned — are now canceled, seemingly without plan to reschedule.
Bieber has yet to comment about the end of his world tour on his social media platforms, but fans already have mixed reactions to the news. Some are supportive of the star taking a break:
However, others are disappointed and angry that they weren't able to see Bieber live as planned:
We will update this story should new developments arise.
