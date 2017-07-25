@justinbieber thank you for one more iconic tour, WE ARE SO PROUD OF YOU and we will always be there for you— andressa (@canadrauhlx) July 24, 2017
@justinbieber about the tour...what matters to me the most is your happiness! So keep it up... take ur time n enjoy your freedom ;)— erika (@justicejdj) July 24, 2017
Oh my gosh the Purpose Tour is over ? but congratulations and thank you for an incredible album and tour @justinbieber ?— // emma // (@galaxyavons) July 24, 2017
@justinbieber I love you so much I hope you are doing ok you deserve to have a break I look forward to seeing you for your next tour— ?♛saida♛? (@drewsgotbeanies) July 24, 2017
After many years of me waiting to finally go to a Justin Bieber concert, he cancels the rest of his tour ?— RebeccaMarie♡ (@Rebecca_Marie21) July 24, 2017
@justinbieber wtf man why did you cancel the rest of your tour ?— Stacy E. Campbell (@stacyeecampbell) July 24, 2017
JUSTIN BIEBER CANCELLED THE REST OF HIS TOUR FOR NO REASON AND IM SO ANGRY IVE BEEN LOOKING FORWARD TO THIS FOR MONTHS— ariana (@arianajordanou) July 24, 2017
IM SO HURT & UPSET TO THE POINT OF TEARS THAT @justinbieber CANCELED THE REST OF HIS TOUR LIKE WHY IM REALLY ABOUT TO CRY. PS- I NEED MY $$&— isabel (@beevills) July 24, 2017