Turns Out The Supermodel Kaia Gerber Admires Most Isn't Her Mom

With so many similarities, you'd think Gerber looks up to her mom the most when it comes to handling her career. But, it turns out that Karlie Kloss is actually her supermodel role model. “She’s broken all the rules of what a model should be and uses her platform to benefit others,” the 15-year-old said. “Plus we’ve met a bunch of times, and she’s one of the nicest people ever. All my icons I look up to as people, not just their work. ‘Iconic’ is not a word I use lightly. You have to earn it.”