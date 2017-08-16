Turns Out The Supermodel Kaia Gerber Admires Most Isn't Her Mom

At just 15-years-old, Kaia Gerber is already on her way to becoming a household name. In the past year alone, she's fronted campaigns for the likes of Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Alexander Wang, and Hudson Jeans under-her-belt — and deverloped an off-duty aesthetic that looks like it took years to master. And on Wednesday, Teen Vogue secured her status as a model to watch by placing her on the cover of its Icons issue. Not that we’d expect anything less from Cindy Crawford’s daughter; you could say she get’s it from her mama.
“When we were looking to cast the Marc Jacobs Beauty campaign, [Jacobs’s show stylist] Katie Grand suggested Kaia Gerber,” Jacobs told Teen Vogue of his choice to make her the face of the brand. “She sent me a picture, and I immediately agreed. We shot with David Sims, and Kaia was absolutely fantastic in every way. Her beauty, her charm, her incredible personality, and her professional work ethic proved the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.”
With so many similarities, you'd think Gerber looks up to her mom the most when it comes to handling her career. But, it turns out that Karlie Kloss is actually her supermodel role model. “She’s broken all the rules of what a model should be and uses her platform to benefit others,” the 15-year-old said. “Plus we’ve met a bunch of times, and she’s one of the nicest people ever. All my icons I look up to as people, not just their work. ‘Iconic’ is not a word I use lightly. You have to earn it.”
It’s easy to see how she’s so taken with Kloss but, naturally, she's learned some tips and tricks from her mother, too. “My parents have always taught me to be myself and to follow my instincts,” she noted. “They also say that you should never let what other people do affect what you want to do. It changes everything when you accept who you are and you don’t try to change yourself.” That, and how to hold a pose. No big deal.
