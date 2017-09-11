11 Times Kaia Gerber's Model Off-Duty Style Left Us Fashionably Shook

On the streets, however, Gerber is strutting into a style realm of her own. From step-and-repeats to any given Los Angeles sidewalk, the model can be seen sporting a rotation of signature off-duty classics (like that ubiquitous fisherman's cap, for example), and we can't help but look to the rising style star for inspiration for our own closets. It seems Gerber favors more or less the same silhouette we're used to seeing on the model squad that live their best lives across the global fashion capitals, but with her own twists, like a penchant for designer collaborations past their peak date, or prints you'd typically find on the runway. And that's why we love her.