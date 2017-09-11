11 Times Kaia Gerber's Model Off-Duty Style Left Us Fashionably Shook

We're only going to say this once: It's time to stop sleeping on Kaia Gerber. The model offspring-turned-West Coast It girl has been hard at work carrying on the family legacy, earning her stripes as a forced to be reckoned within the fashion industry. After starring in campaigns for Marc Jacobs, Chrome Hearts, Alexander Wang, and more, the model shows no signs of slowing down, and just today, we saw her debut of yet another billboard-level spot for Hudson Jeans. It's hard not to see the similarity between Gerber and her mother's posing techniques, of course, but that's what you get when you learn from the best.
On the streets, however, Gerber is strutting into a style realm of her own. From step-and-repeats to any given Los Angeles sidewalk, the model can be seen sporting a rotation of signature off-duty classics (like that ubiquitous fisherman's cap, for example), and we can't help but look to the rising style star for inspiration for our own closets. It seems Gerber favors more or less the same silhouette we're used to seeing on the model squad that live their best lives across the global fashion capitals, but with her own twists, like a penchant for designer collaborations past their peak date, or prints you'd typically find on the runway. And that's why we love her.
In the slideshow ahead, we've compiled a quick refresher — or, if you're really new to the Gerber phenomenon, a starter kit — on the style of the fashion industry's next runway star. Though she can already call herself a Vogue Paris cover alum, and has been spotted kicking it with today's top earners, like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid, we won't be surprised if Gerber's looks start influencing fast-fashion retailers and street style bloggers. And with her brother at her side (who packs a mean résumé of fashion campaigns and runway work himself), it's not long before she becomes a household name.