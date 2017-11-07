At this point, Selena Gomez is content making the most of the rumours she’s dating her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber again, capitalising on every single are they or aren’t they paparazzi shot. And honestly, we’re not mad at it. Gomez has taken the chance to show off her street style prowess, reminding us she can make anything look good. Last week, we were all about the deconstructed denim jacket she was wearing out in LA with her maybe boyfriend and today, we can’t get enough of her white boots.
Turns out, she’s in good company because both Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber, and Larsen Thompson have each been photographed wearing Stuart Weitzman’s Clinger bootie. The “sock boots” (yes, they are here to stay) feature a kitten heel and a pointed toe, and are available in black suede, black satin, and white. They're basically the most on-trend boot you can get. Click ahead to see how our favourite celebs are styling their Clingy boots.