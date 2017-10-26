Twitter Found A Picture Of Gigi Hadid Photobombing A French Vogue Shoot

In today’s episode of famous offspring with super-chic and glamorous childhoods: Gigi Hadid revealed that when she was about five years old, she somehow ended up in the middle of a French Vogue photoshoot; naturally, she did exactly what one does when a Vogue photographer has a camera pointed in your direction: strike a pose and hold it. The only problem? She couldn't find the image.
On Thursday at exactly 12:27 p.m., Hadid took to Twitter to see if anyone was able to locate photo evidence of her first time in French Vogue. And not even a minute later, Twitter user @BurgerQueenGigi responded with the proof.
SOS! Looking for that photo of me when I'm really young (5 maybe?) when I got caught in a French vogue photoshoot .. any1 have it??— Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) October 26, 2017
Hadid responded almost immediately, writing: "Love u guys for this.. lol u da best."
No telling if Yolanda Hadid was able to see what the future held for her eldest child, but things have certainly come full circle for the 22-year-old, who's landed two French Vogue covers since her first appearance in the glossy: For the March 2016 issue, she sat for Mert & Marcus wearing a Chanel tweed coat (the alternate cover featured her wearing "mostly Chanel No. 5"). Later that year, she was photographed by Mario Testino wearing Giorgio Armani Privé for the November 2016 cover.
Considering Hadid learned to pose at such a young age — she modeled for Baby Guess? at age two — we’re going to say her future (in French Vogue and beyond) has never been more clear.
