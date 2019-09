Twitter Found A Picture Of Gigi Hadid Photobombing A French Vogue Shoot

No telling if Yolanda Hadid was able to see what the future held for her eldest child, but things have certainly come full circle for the 22-year-old, who's landed two French Vogue covers since her first appearance in the glossy: For the March 2016 issue, she sat for Mert & Marcus wearing a Chanel tweed coat (the alternate cover featured her wearing " mostly Chanel No. 5 "). Later that year, she was photographed by Mario Testino wearing Giorgio Armani Privé for the November 2016 cover.