Gigi Hadid's Paris Fashion Week Look Involves $30 H&M Pants

If there's one item you should invest in this fall, it, for sure, needs to be something plaid. During New York Fashion Week, street style was dominated by oversized plaid blazers, a trend we didn’t mind participating in considering how many options Zara currently has on sale. But for Paris Fashion Week, happening now, it seems like the print has taken on a new form: cropped trousers.
Gigi Hadid was photographed in Paris Friday morning wearing a pair of "Stovepipe Pants" from H&M; on the retailer's site, they're described as being made from" woven stretch fabric" and have a "hook-and-eye fastener, side pockets, and tapered legs." The bottoms retail for just $29.99 and come in four colors: black, bright blue, dark blue with a glittery pinstripe-style streak, and gray houndstooth, which are the ones Hadid is wearing.
Advertisement
Besides the price point, the best part about these trousers is how versatile they are: You can pair them with a matching blazer for a suited-up look, just dress them up with a blouse and platform sandals, or, you can follow Hadid's lead and dress them down with a hoodie and slip-on mules that look a lot like house slippers. Either way, if you're into them, we suggested buying the pants quickly. Now that the secret to her model off-duty look is revealed, there’s no telling how long they'll last.
Since arriving in Paris Wednesday, Hadid has kept her style more low-key than usual: On Thursday, she hit the town in an emerald green crew-neck sweatshirt and matching oversized front-zip sweatpants by Japanese designer Christian Dada. Though not yet available for purchase, we have a feeling this matching set won't be as affordable as the gray pants, so if you're looking to get your very own slice of Hadid's style, consider these checked trousers it.
Watch this video next:
Advertisement