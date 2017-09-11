You Can Buy The Street Style Trend Everyone's Wearing — At Zara

We saw them litter the runways last season. Then, we saw them creeping into our Instagram feeds. And now, blazers are the It trend in the streets of New York Fashion Week. They're literally everywhere you turn (just ask the street style photographers themselves), and while the scene is usually known for designer wares and clothes from seasons that aren't even out yet, this is a trend everyone can get in on. In fact, Zara is stocked full of on-trend blazers — so you don't even have to dip into your savings account to get your hands on one.
But, there are a few details you should look for to get that street-style-approved look. First and foremost: Boxy shoulders. That's right, shoulder pads are back full force, and it's the boxier, oversized silhouettes we're seeing outside the shows. In addition to the shape, keep your eye out for plaids, bold hues, and other checked patterns to really nail it. And whether you pair the blazer with a matching skirt or trouser, or just dress it down with a tee or blouse and jeans, it's an effortless, photo-worthy look every single time.
Click on to shop our favorite Zara blazers for yourself, and even if you won't be sitting FROW at all the shows this season, you can still feel like a show-goer in the picks ahead.