You Can Buy The Street Style Trend Everyone's Wearing — At Zara

We saw them litter the runways last season . Then, we saw them creeping into our Instagram feeds . And now, blazers are the It trend in the streets of New York Fashion Week. They're literally everywhere you turn ( just ask the street style photographers themselves) , and while the scene is usually known for designer wares and clothes from seasons that aren't even out yet, this is a trend everyone can get in on. In fact, Zara is stocked full of on-trend blazers — so you don't even have to dip into your savings account to get your hands on one.