You Can Buy The Street Style Trend Everyone's Wearing — At Zara

But, there are a few details you should look for to get that street-style-approved look. First and foremost: Boxy shoulders. That's right, shoulder pads are back full force, and it's the boxier, oversized silhouettes we're seeing outside the shows. In addition to the shape, keep your eye out for plaids, bold hues, and other checked patterns to really nail it. And whether you pair the blazer with a matching skirt or trouser, or just dress it down with a tee or blouse and jeans, it's an effortless, photo-worthy look every single time.