Of Course Lily Rose Depp Wore Chanel As A Baby

While we love a stylish toddler as much as the next person (we’re looking at you, Coco Pink Princess), it isn’t everyday we see someone so young wearing the finest in luxury fashion. You know, that usually happens much later in life. When you’re Lily Rose Depp, though, your earliest memories involve — you guessed it — Chanel.
“My first memory of wearing Chanel was probably when I was still in diapers, going into my mom’s closet and picking out her Chanel heels and her dresses and stuff, even though I was swimming in them,” Depp said Tuesday at the WWD Honors, dressed head-to-toe in the iconic French label.
She continued: “I would put on all her Chanel stuff and carry around her bags and everything, so it was probably my first dress up memory as well.” That type of recollection is not surprising, of course, when you consider that Depp’s mother is model Vanessa Paradis, her father is actor Johnny Depp, and designer Karl Lagerfeld has been a close family friend for, well, basically ever. “I’ve known [Karl] since I was eight — he’s definitely somebody who has been in my life since I was little. I definitely have a lot of Chanel memories growing up.”
Depp, of course, has deep ties to the Chanel creative director (she's been a brand ambassador since she was 15, has walked in many of its fashion shows, and has been the face of its iconic fragrance, Chanel No. 5), and it appears she has nothing but the utmost respect for the man with a seemingly endless supply of inspiration. “The amount of stuff that he comes up with…the amount of creativity in his head, that he creates each year and has created over his entire life, the different ideas he has had,” she tells WWD. “He’s really somebody who has managed to evolve but never stray from this level of artistry and precision. But at the same thing he’s never done the same thing twice.”
