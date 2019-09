It seems inevitable that Lily-Rose Depp would become a sought-after young star. I mean, her parents are Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis after all — she was destined to be famous. And now, at age 17, not only is she becoming an actress, model, and fashion it-girl in her own right, but she's also doing it all on her own terms. Just take one look at her Instagram and it's clear that she wants to be her own person, distinct from her parents (although she speaks only fondly of them both , especially her father, who she recently defended).