Act Fast: Proenza Schouler's New Label Has Hit Stores

Not much is known about the collection so far, but it's the second in bold moves from the pair since bringing in a new CEO, and announcing they'd reformat how they present their collections each season. Starting with this upcoming Fashion Month, the brand will show their main and pre- collections together in Paris. Though they're not the only ones to move their show from New York to Paris, they're the first to try out the format, which aims to get more of their clothes in stores at the same time. Of course, Proenza Schouler has always considered their offerings of luxury basics to be part of their main collections, but now, they'll be sold separately, to make their fashions more accessible, and hopefully, boost business with more affordable options. For the record, graphic tees from the label can cost you upwards of $315