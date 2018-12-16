Chloë Grace Moretz Debuted A “Blonde For Days” Look Just In Time For The Holidays

Chloë Grace Moretz is switching things up just in time for the holidays with a new, bright blonde dye job.
Gone are the days when lightening your hair was a change you saved for warmer months. Hilary Duff kicked the trend off this year with her winter blonde look. It looks like getting in the holiday mood can be done by making spirits – and hair – bright.
Moretz debuted her new look with before and after shots on her Instagram Story. “Color change,” she captioned the before shot with a mischievous winky face. Her starting shade was a dark gold with brown roots. An hour or so later, she followed up with the after shot and the comment, “Blonde for days” to accompany her polished new look.
Moretz entrusted her new look to celebrity hair colorist Lorri Goddard. The actress tends to stay in shades of blonde, whether its a darker gold, honey-toned, or in this case a paler yet still warm shade. Unless she’s donning a wig for a fashion-forward shoot like the one earlier this year with AnOther, Moretz tends to stay golden.
Moretz and Duff might be starting a new trend. Why wait for sunnier days to debut a new and lighter look? We’re all for ending the year on a high note. End the year the way you want the next to begin – with great hair.
