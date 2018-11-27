To get ready for the winter months, it's typical to do things like swap out your wardrobe and stock up on sweaters, or even weather-proof your hair-care routine to make sure your strands stay nourished. But if you're Hilary Duff, then it also feels like just the right time to winterize your hair color quite literally, and dye your strands a crisp shade of "winter white."
Under the guidance of hairstylists Nikki Lee and Riawna Capri of Nine Zero One Salon in West Hollywood, Duff decided to dye her typically dirty-blonde hair an icy platinum blonde shade — and also chronicle the whole thing on Instagram stories, of course.
Advertisement
Over the course of several hours, Duff shared the intense process, which involved just about a million hair foils and plenty of questions from Duff, who gave birth to her second child less than one month ago. "Oh my god, this is crazy guys," she said about halfway through, as her hair was finally stripped of the foils. "Who is this person?"
However, as anyone who's bleached their hair knows, the process isn't painless. At one point, surrounded by fire emojis on her Instagram story, Duff announced: "This feels like hot flames on my head. Whoever bleaches their hair all the time knows what I’m talking about. This is horrible. The hot flames are out of this world!"
But luckily for Duff, all that pain was worth it in the end, as she posted a selfie with the message: "The winter white out is complete." In another Instagram post, she added: "'Twas a long long day but the mission was accomplished."
With her penchant for being ahead of the curve on hair dye trends (see: rainbow hair), we wouldn't be surprised if this winter white color takes off. 'Tis the season, of course.
Advertisement