Ansel Elgort & Chloë Grace Moretz Try To Solve A Murder In These Exclusive Photos From November Criminals
It's about time Chloë Grace Moretz and Ansel Elgort teamed up, and the forthcoming November Criminals couldn't be more perfect for them (and us). From Vertical Entertainment, November Criminals hits theaters on December 8 and kicks of with the sudden murder of Addison (Elgort) and Phoebe's (Moretz) classmate Kevin Broadus (Jared Kemp). The police classify the shooting as gang violence, but Addison is convinced the truth is still out there. The two friends (and, let's face it, lovebirds) set out on their own to get to the bottom of the murder, going against police and putting themselves in even more danger.
Fresh off Baby Driver, this is another action-packed role for Elgort, and Moretz is a veteran of heart-pounding dramas thanks to hits like If I Stay and Dark Places — and the dream team doesn't stop there. The film was adapted from the book written by Sam Munson, and directed by Independent Spirit Award winning filmmaker Sacha Gervasi. It also stars Academy Award nominees Catherine Keener and David Strathairn.
This movie proves that Moretz is back into the swing of acting after she was almost ready to quit. A year ago she told The Hollywood Reporter that she needed a break from the industry.
"So I pulled the plug on all my movies because I want to reassess who I am and find myself within my roles again," she told the outlet. "I’m realizing that I can slow down."
For Elgort, however, things are full steam ahead. He officially won us over back in June thanks to his incredible work not just in Baby Driver, but also the Divergent series and Paper Towns. Now, he has so much lined up. He was just cast as Theodore Decker in The Goldfinch, and movies like Ascendant and Billionaire Boys Club are next on the list.
Ahead, take a look at the exclusive first photos from November Criminals, and check out the trailer for what's about to be your next obsession.
November Criminals will be available digitally on November 7, and released in theaters on December 8.