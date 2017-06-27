I Didn't Want To Like Ansel Elgort, But Here We Are

So, how exactly did this happen? The first reason is simple: Ansel Elgort is very good in this movie. He has major screen presence, magnetically moving across the screen as Baby, a getaway driver with tinnitus who drowns out the ringing in his ears with an impressive arsenal of tunes. At 23, Elgort manages to hold his own in scenes with Kevin Spacey, Jon Hamm, and Jamie Foxx, which is no small feat. But mostly, he's just so damn charming. And not in a smarmy, gooey or even smoldering way, but in an aw-shucks, slightly broody but also cheerful, pouty-lipped way. He is the song of summer of baes; the ice cream sundae of crushes — the kind that gives you a wild sugar high, but then makes you feel slightly wistful about it later.