Ansel Elgort Knows That You May Hate Him (But You Shouldn't)

Elgort is a singer and recently retired DJ (shame on you if you didn't already know his iconic stage name: DJ Ansolo). His musical friends include Frank Ocean (who told him at the Met Gala that he had an "amazing voice" after hearing Elgort's emotional cover of La La Land's "City of Stars" on Instagram) and The Chainsmokers. Yes, Elgort is truly not afraid of being hated, and he even defends his DJ pals who get a lot (A LOT) of hate . (The main source of their haters actually stem from another Billboard cover story, ironically enough .) "It’s a prime example of how success makes everyone hate you if you’re not underground,” he says of The Chainsmokers (Alex Pall and Drew Taggart). "And I’ve also been there. It becomes a meme to hate somebody. But don’t be like, ‘They seem like they’re so bro-y.’ They were never trying to fool anyone into thinking they weren’t bro-y. Sorry if I sound heated. It’s just so easy to be a hater."