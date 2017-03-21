As Ansel Elgort's social media bio states, the world knows him at the adorable and charming teen from the heartbreaking YA novel-turned-movie The Fault In Our Stars. But he's so much more than that. He is a DJ, using the punny pseudonym Ansolo, (yep, that's a Star Wars reference) on his SoundCloud channel where he has released electronic tracks like "Home Alone." He's also a dancer, as seen in the music video for his other musical endeavor as a synthy pop singer, using his real name. He's also a dedicated boyfriend. A connoisseur of rugs. A basketball player. An emoji.
But, most of all, he is a Ryan Gosling in training. He, as we said, sings, dances, acts, swoons, smolders, pouts, and does it all with a bit of a "Hey Girl"-vibe.
And then there's this:
Oh yes, that is Elgort giving his best rendition of "City of Stars," the Oscar-winning song from La La Land the Ansolo treatment. In the words of one of his fans/commenters "I don't see any faults in those stars."
He gets really, really into the song, which I can only assume means that he A. loves the movie, B. loves Gosling, C. wants to be Gosling (someone also wrote this story in 2014 when Elgort was only 20 which was bold, but impressive).
I myself can't stop watching the video. His voice is so low, and his silver ring on his pointer finger just throws me off. Not mention WTF is going on with his shirt? Are those two people making out on it? He also gets major bedroom eyes. I'd also love to know what crystal energy he's channeling. Is Gosling into crystals, too? So. Many. Questions.
He uploaded the "little cover" to his Instagram, but shared news of the cover's existence on Twitter, urging his tween fans to check it out. Of course they fucking loved it.
@AnselElgort i am aware & i am in love pic.twitter.com/md6fd55C3a— anastasia (@ADEPTJOHNSON) March 21, 2017
Some are even saying that he is better than Gosling. (Which, idkboutthat.)
As a cherry on top to the whole "Elg wants to be Gos" theory: Elgort's next big film is called Baby Driver, in which he plays a getaway driver named Baby. If that sounds familiar, that's because Gosling starred in a 2011 film titled Drive, where he played a stuntman by day and a (wait for it) getaway driver by night. After its release, Drive made headlines for its awesome 80s-inspired soundtrack. And on the brink of Baby Driver's release, stories are already being written about the film's creative use of music causing writers to deem it an "action-musical."
Now that you know everything you ever need to know about Elgort, his knack for eclectic clothing attire, and his deep connection to Gosling, why don't we watch the video one more time, for good measure.
