

You guys have said the Kardashians are forever Whos, because they always want to be more famous.

BF: "That’s their job at this point."



LW: "Kim Kardashian is the most famous person in our country, in our world right now, right? Objectively. Yet, Kim Kardashian is at a party for a sweater or she’s selling a teeth whitener, she still does the things that would make a Who, and yet she doesn’t really need to do those things, you would think. Kim Kardashian sets the trend for how other Wholebrities behave and what kind of stuff they are doing."



Can we rank the Kardashians and Jenners from Who-iest to Them-iest real fast?

LW: "We’ll go from Them to Who."



BF: "Kim will always be number one. Kim will always be number one, then I think it’s Kris next."



LW: "Kris."



BF: "Then Khloé, probably?"



LW: "Khloé."



BF: "Then Kourtney —"



LW: "No, wait —"



BF: "No, when does Kylie enter? We missed Kylie."



LW: "No, it’s Kim, Kylie, Kris —"



BF: "Kris, Khloé, Kendall."



LW: "Rob, Scott."



BF: "Oh, Scott. We’re counting Scott?"