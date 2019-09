Welcome to Whoville: An entire whoniverse full of wholebrities that occupy social-media accounts, tabloid covers, and gossip headlines. You know the people we're talking about: The quasi-famous folks who recognize, but don't know how. When someone says their name in conversation, it enters and leaves your brain as quick as where you parked your car.Who are these people? Why are they famous? And why am I even talking about them RIGHT NOW?It's because those people I just described are a special subset of human called Whos and just existing in your peripheral vision is their damn job. Well, that and to give Bobby Finger and Lindsey Weber something to talk about each week on their hysterical and addictive podcast, Who? Weekly . It's a show with "everything about you need to know about the celebrities you don't."If you don't already listen, you should start the moment you finish reading this. And if you do, you're in for a treat.So, what is a Who? Well, according to an explainer , the Who experts have a simple way to identify one: "If you have to ask, it’s a Who."Pretty self-explanatory. In the words of Finger, "Whos want to be more famous than they are, basically."