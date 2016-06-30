Rita Ora Was Hospitalized For Exhaustion Yesterday

When your energy is low, a nap and some Emergen-C just won't do. Well, it might, but that's not how celebrities roll.
Rita Ora headed to a London hospital yesterday after complaining of exhaustion. An IV drip was administered by way of treatment, all of which was documented on social media.
Ora's busy schedule might be to blame. She spent the weekend at Glastonbury, then had a photo shoot on Wednesday morning.
"Today was pretty tough but I'm getting through it," the singer tweeted. "Thank you all my fans and friends for the support! I love you!"
The pop star continues to Snapchat, so we trust she's on the mend.
