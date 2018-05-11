Skip navigation!
Rita Ora
Fashion
Dakota Johnson Wears New Celine On The Red Carpet
by
Landon Peoples
More from Rita Ora
Music
Hayley Kiyoko Criticizes Rita Ora's "Bisexual Anthem" For Fueling...
Kaitlin Reilly
May 11, 2018
Music
Why Does No One Know Rita Ora's "Girls" Is A Rita Ora Song?
Kathryn Lindsay
May 11, 2018
Fashion
Dua Lipa Pulled A Rihanna, & More Looks From The Brit Awards
Natalie Gil
Feb 22, 2018
Beauty
Everyone In Hollywood Is Getting This Cut — & It's So Flatte...
Most trendy hair looks (teased bangs, frosted tips, "The Rachel") have come and gone. But other hairstyles are so iconic, they'll just never go out of
by
Brianna Arps
Beauty
15 Met Gala Beauty Looks Straight From The Drugstore
Every year, celebrities from all corners of the country gather in New York City to celebrate fashion. We're talking the high-end, one-of-a-kind pieces
by
Samantha Sasso
TV Shows
Tyra Is Back On
America's Next Top Model
, Which Mea...
It looks like we're getting a double dose of Tyra Banks this year. Earlier this week, the supermodel and makeup mogul announced that she'd be taking over
by
Christopher Luu
Celebrity Beauty
Rimmel London Is Dropping
Fifty Shades Darker
Makeup — B...
While Fifty Shades Darker didn't dominate the box office this weekend (a certain Lego sequel took the top spot), it certainly was being talked about. Love
by
Christopher Luu
Pop Culture
Rita Ora Says She Was "Obviously" Hurt To See Calvin Harris With ...
You know how the song goes: Breaking up is hard to do. If it's hard for us normals, imagine what it must be like for celebrities, considering that
by
Christopher Luu
Music
Watch Rita Ora & Justin Bieber Jam Out To This '90s R&B Classic
Someone alert Who? Weekly: Rita Ora has some big news. The America's Next Top Model host appears to be returning to her pop star roots, and she's got
by
Erin Donnelly
TV Shows
The Big Problem With The "New"
America's Next Top Model
America's Next Top Model ended “ended” in 2014 after 22 cycles of Tyra's inimitable smizing and the time-honored tradition of girls with new pixie
by
Carolyn L. Todd
TV Shows
Rita Ora Is Turning Models Into Moguls On The New Season Of
A...
Tyra Banks' reign as queen of America's Next Top Model is officially over. Stepping into her stilettos after 22 cycles on the show is none other than
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Pop Culture
Adrienne Bailon Claims She Isn't The Ex Who Cheated On Rob Kardas...
On Sunday's episode of Rob & Chyna, Rob Kardashain said he developed trust issues after being in a relationship "where the girl was cheating and having
by
Suzannah Weiss
TV Shows
Is Rob Kardashian Slut-Shaming Rita Ora — Again?
Rob Kardashian should be in a good place now. He's got a gorgeous, sweet fiancée, a baby on the way, and a brand-new reality show that could be his means
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Pop Culture
Rita Ora Calls "Becky With The Good Hair" Rumors "Rude"
Rita Ora is ready to say "RIP" to "Becky with the good hair." The pop star slammed rumors that she cheated with Jay Z and inspired those tell-tale
by
Erin Donnelly
Music
Rita Ora Is Going To Hang Out With The Pope
Rita Ora is probably most recognizable for her song "Black Widow," featuring Iggy Azalea. (In the music video, the two are weapon-wielding assassins
by
Morgan Baila
Celebrity Style
Rita Ora Found The Fall Version Of This Summer's It Top
Rita Ora has a new gig hosting America's Next Top Model — and while we'll have to wait until fall to tune in, the performer's already serving up some
by
Ana Colon
Pop Culture
Rita Ora Was Hospitalized For Exhaustion Yesterday
When your energy is low, a nap and some Emergen-C just won't do. Well, it might, but that's not how celebrities roll. Rita Ora headed to a London
by
Erin Donnelly
Pop Culture
This Makes It Pretty Hard To Call Katy Perry Or Rita Ora "Becky"
The Becky scandal is still very much upon us, and it probably will be for the foreseeable future. Not only because the media is dead set on finding out
by
Morgan Baila
Music
Beyoncé & Rita Ora Shut Down Those Becky Rumors With A Single Photo
Back to the drawing board, Beyhive. There was no drama at this year's Met Gala. To drive that point home, Beyoncé and rumored nemesis Rita Ora proved
by
Erin Donnelly
Fashion
Rita Ora’s Met Gala Dress Stokes Becky Rumors
There were some very interesting interpretations of the Met Gala's "tech white tie" theme this year — namely, there was tons of metallic. One of the
by
Us
Music
Rita Ora Denies That She Is "Becky With The Good Hair"
So, if Rachel Roy isn't Becky, and Rachael Ray isn't Becky, and Rita Ora isn't Becky — then who is?! We may never know. But following much speculation
by
Morgan Baila
Celebrity Style
Rita Ora Wears Beyoncé's Dress Amid "Becky" Backlash
Despite the Beyhive hating on her hard, Rita Ora isn't shying away from the controversy surrounding Lemonade and the woman Beyoncé seems to have
by
Erin Donnelly
Celebrity Style
Derek Blasberg Is Coming To CNN
CNN is beefing up its fashion programming with a new monthly show titled CNN Style — and it tapped Derek Blasberg to lead the way. Hosted by Blasberg,
by
Ana Colon
Entertainment News
Rita Ora Is Reportedly Suing Jay Z & Roc Nation
According to a report from TheWrap, Rita Ora is suing Jay Z and Roc Nation. Sources told the site that that according to Ora, Jay Z's interest in her
by
Meghan DeMaria
Music
Rita Ora: The Party Girl Gets Serious
Rita Ora’s teacup puppy won’t stop humping things. The dog, which is half Maltese, half poodle, no bigger than a sweet potato, and named Cher, finds
by
Rachel Syme
Music
Rita Ora Sang "Hello" In A Way You'd Never Expect
Rita Ora has already proven her talent as a singer. But now, her fans have learned that Ora could also get a side gig in linguistics. The artist
by
Molly Horan
US
Rita Ora Wants To Remake "Lady Marmalade" — But Iggy Azalea & Twi...
Is there an early-aughts video more iconic than 2002's "Lady Marmalade"? We think not. Featuring Christina Aguilera, Lil' Kim, Mya, and Pink, the song
by
Erin Fitzpatrick
Celebrity Beauty
Rita Ora's Travel Beauty Regimen Is Intense
Hollywood beauties tend to fall into two categories: those who've found a look that works for them and don't often stray from their winning formula, and
by
Maria Del Russo
Entertainment News
Why Were Kendall Jenner & Rita Ora Hanging Out at Cannes?
Kendall Jenner was photographed talking with Rita Ora at Cannes Film Festival on Thursday. No big deal, right? Celebrities are constantly in pictures
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Celebrity Beauty
Rita Ora Is Giving Us Major Summer Hairspiration
A photo posted by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on May 14, 2015 at 6:58pm PDT If the R29 beauty team can count on one celebrity to keep us on our toes, it's
by
Taylor Bryant
