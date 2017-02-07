Watch Rita Ora & Justin Bieber Jam Out To This ’90s R&B Classic

Someone alert Who? Weekly: Rita Ora has some big news. The America's Next Top Model host appears to be returning to her pop star roots, and she's got quite the companion to help her do it. Yep, that's Justin Bieber tickling the ivories while Ora sings the K-Ci & JoJo classic "All My Life." Let the flashbacks to your junior high dances wash over you.
Of course, you can't just post a Bieber singalong and expect fans to think, "oh, that's nice" and then go about their business. Everyone's now wondering if Ora and Bieber are teasing a real collaboration. Is this a hint that they'll follow Taylor Swift and Zayn's lead by joining forces for a duet? Or are they just trying to make Selena Gomez and The Weeknd jealous? One thing's for certain: It's pretty appalling how many people had to ask "what song is this?" in reference to "All My Life." If you can name a Rita Ora song but not a K-Ci & JoJo hit, something is definitely wrong.
