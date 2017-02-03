Zayn Releases His Own Acoustic “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” Cover

"I Don't Wanna Live Forever," the Zayn-Taylor Swift collaboration, might be the sexiest thing about Fifty Shades Darker. Yes, that includes the movie itself. Not to impugn the fine acting of Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan, but their chemistry isn't exactly water and francium. The video, we don't even need to tell you. So it's kind of surprising Taylor Swift's acoustic cover of the song sounded like a throwback to her earlier days. Her version of the song was excellent, and the song adapts well to the acoustic guitar, but there was something missing. Namely, all the sexiness. Zayn's acoustic version, also released today, puts it all back and then some. And no wonder: he's become one of our top bedroom crooners. Check out his version below.
