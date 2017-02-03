Taylor Swift traded in her girl-with-a-guitar persona in order to pursue total pop domination, but that doesn't mean she can't occasionally go back to her roots. While the former country darling may not be donning cowboy boots anytime soon, she did recently echo shades of the singer she used to be. Swift's acoustic rendition of "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" sounds like something off of her early albums, and it's pretty damn fantastic. Swift's collaboration with Zayn for the soundtrack of racy sequel Fifty Shades Darker may be touted as one of the sexier song offerings of the year, but stripped down, it makes for quite the lovely ballad. The singer shared a video of her rehearsal of the song ahead of her DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night performance in Houston, and instead of feeling like a sex jam, the song sounds...well, sweet. It's Swift's "Love Story" all grown up. Check it out for major #throwback vibes.
The "Blank Space" singer may favor major stadium tours to the Bluebird Cafe, but the track proves she doesn't have to always do it big — she can be a girl with her guitar when she wants to be. Personally, I wouldn't hate it if she wants to be more often.
