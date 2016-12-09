Ms. Swift will see you now.
If you've always wanted to make love to Taylor Swift's music, now's your chance. It seems the singer has secretly been working with Zayn on a steamy new single for the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack. Lo and behold, it's already topping the charts.
The pop star surprised fans by casually releasing "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" on iTunes last night. The track is currently the most-downloaded song. As Swift herself noted, "that escalated quickly."
The single is less poppy and more breathy than Swift's usual work. Zayn, who is dating Swift's pal Gigi Hadid and used to be in One Direction with her old paramour Harry Styles, lends his falsettos to the chorus while Swift apes her other friends, Haim.
So, will there be a video in which Swift and Zayn get their Anastasia and Christian on? Is that something the world wants to see? And could a spot of cinematic soundtrack work result in an Oscar nomination next year? We have a feeling Taylor wouldn't mind.
