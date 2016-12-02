That was fast. In October, we learned that Taylor Swift had signed onto a massive, multi-year partnership deal with AT&T. On Monday, we found that AT&T-owned DirecTV was launching a Taylor Swift channel. But speculation about what exactly said channel would feature — in more detail than "never before seen Taylor Swift Content" — had only been swirling for five days before the mystery was solved. We've now officially got Taylor Swift Now content up the wazoo. Happy Friday, Swifties.
DirecTV launched Taylor Swift Now on Friday, and the deluge of introductory content includes many videos about — you guessed it — Taylor Swift. They are also hosted by Swift. She talks about the humble beginnings of her career and popping out of cars to surprise her fans. She shares never-released acoustic covers and giggles about filming her first music video. In essence, it's Tay-Tay being Tay-Tay and talking about Tay-Tay. After all it is the Taylor Swift Now channel.
