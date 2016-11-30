AT&T Just Sent Taylor Swift Fans Into An Emotional Free Fall

Whoever writes the descriptions for AT&T's YouTube channel has taken Taylor Swift fans on an emotional roller coaster over the past 48 hours. Swifties have been thirsting for new music for months now, considering the singer releases a new album every other fall but failed to do so this year. On Monday afternoon, AT&T announced a "Taylor Swift NOW" TV channel devoted to the singer and available to DirecTV viewers. The company shared the news with a short promo video of Taylor, which was posted on Twitter as well as YouTube.
Here's where things get exciting: The original caption for the video on YouTube read, "Get an inside look at Taylor Swift NOW, which provides never before seen Taylor Swift content, including backstage exclusives and new music. Only on AT&T." Several fans screenshotted the sentence, shared the news on Twitter, and kicked off a bout of Swift-mania — which was promptly crushed when "new music" was edited out of the description, as BuzzFeed notes.
Unsurprisingly, Swifties across the country plummeted into a tailspin at the painful betrayal. Gutted fans are expressing their agony on Twitter with fitting GIFs and dramatic tweets like, "AT&T deleted the original video and reuploaded it with 'new music' edited out why does 2016 keep playing with my feelings i hate life." Not to laugh at anybody's suffering, but... Calm yourselves, people. We'll find out more soon enough.
