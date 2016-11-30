Usually, after a breakup, one is left with lingering heartache, a few well-worn mixtapes — or Spotify playlists — and a host of text messages and social media photos to be deleted. If you're Taylor Swift, though, you're left with money. Allegedly, Swift is collecting a decent chunk of change from a collab with ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris.
According to Glamour, the singer could receive almost $1 million in earnings from the song "This Is What You Came For," Calvin Harris's hit song from the summer. Though she doesn't appear in the song, Swift penned the number (under the pseudonym Nils Sjoberg), so she receives a portion of the profit.
Swift and Harris broke up early this summer, and the split appears to have been mutual. After the news broke, Harris politely tweeted that there remains "a huge amount of love and respect" between the two. Always one for manners, T. Swift retweeted the sentiment. (Twitter, of course, had more to say on the topic. The mean-spirited hashtag #Idumpedtaylorswiftbecause made the rounds on social media, much to the dismay of nice people everywhere.)
Since then, the "Blank Space" singer's been just as busy as ever. She enjoyed a cute fling with Tom Hiddleston that was maybe fake, celebrated Thanksgiving with Todrick Hall, and announced the launch of a Taylor Swift TV channel. All the while, she's reaped the profits of Calvin Harris's song.
Pretty good breakup revenge, if you ask me. More likely, Swift is just a savvy business woman who knows how to write a hit song and broker a deal. (Teach us your ways!)
