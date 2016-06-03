IDumpedTaylorSwiftBecause Is Trending & It's Not Okay

Thanks to a tweet from Calvin Harris, it has now been confirmed that Taylor Swift and the Scottish DJ have amicably ended their relationship.
The two had been dating for over a year and just recently gave us major #relationshipgoals, sharing Snapchats and Instagrams from the tropical vacation they took to celebrate their anniversary. But it appears the storm clouds have rolled in, and the sun has set on Tayvin.
There is now a hashtag trending on Twitter centered around the breakup. And it's harsh.
It propagates the idea that Harris dumped Swift, and that trolls should have full reign to publicly list reasons why they would have "dumped Taylor Swift," too.
Meanwhile, there is no trending hashtag saying #IDumpedCalvinHarrisBecause.
Some, of course, are taking part in the sexist hashtag.
#IDumpedTaylorSwiftBecause she is money hungry and can't win anything without promoting 100 times a day— soknee (@ellenpomSLAYo) June 3, 2016
#IDumpedTaylorSwiftBecause everybody knows that Beyonce had the best video!— Swinging Becky K (@BeckyKilled) June 3, 2016
But most of the tweets are fans defending Swift and voicing their disgust at the hashtag's existence.
#IDumpedTaylorSwiftBecause is trending worldwide, this is truly disgusting. pic.twitter.com/4dgodbLHq1— Shady Music Facts (@MusicNewsShade_) June 3, 2016
Dump anyone who uses the #IDumpedTaylorSwiftBecause hashtag https://t.co/vr7mZkdCRF— Tigrespost (@tigrespost) June 3, 2016
"#IDumpedTaylorSwiftBecause" is a trending topic... pic.twitter.com/mhvOPmVUlI— emily seabaugh (@EmilySeabaugh3) June 3, 2016
Why is the world so mean?! This... #IDumpedTaylorSwiftBecause— Lauren (@lbroadwell22) June 3, 2016
Shouldn't be a thing. She's a person guys... 😔
One user stole the words right out of our mouths. Let's hope Swift just shakes it all off.
#IDumpedTaylorSwiftBecause she would never date any of y'all ugly sexist pigs anyway but keep reaching— millie (@swiftskywalkers) June 3, 2016
