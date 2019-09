IDumpedTaylorSwiftBecause Is Trending & It's Not Okay

Thanks to a tweet from Calvin Harris , it has now been confirmed that Taylor Swift and the Scottish DJ have amicably ended their relationship.The two had been dating for over a year and just recently gave us major #relationshipgoals , sharing Snapchats and Instagrams from the tropical vacation they took to celebrate their anniversary. But it appears the storm clouds have rolled in, and the sun has set on Tayvin.There is now a hashtag trending on Twitter centered around the breakup. And it's harsh.It propagates the idea that Harris dumped Swift, and that trolls should have full reign to publicly list reasons why they would have "dumped Taylor Swift," too.Meanwhile, there is no trending hashtag saying #IDumpedCalvinHarrisBecause.Some, of course, are taking part in the sexist hashtag.