Taylor Swift + Calvin Harris Kissing = Vacation Goals

Taylor Swift is the best at vacation. After her iconic trip with HAIM resulted in the first-ever evidence that she has a belly button, she’s back at it again with the Instagram posts.



This time her companion is boyfriend Calvin Harris and they look to be having a grand old time.



First up, the obligatory kissing picture. The leg kick is a powerful move to do, especially with the background of an ocean so glassy one could see one’s reflection.



