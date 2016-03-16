Taylor Swift + Calvin Harris Kissing = Vacation Goals

Taylor Swift is the best at vacation. After her iconic trip with HAIM resulted in the first-ever evidence that she has a belly button, she’s back at it again with the Instagram posts.
This time her companion is boyfriend Calvin Harris and they look to be having a grand old time.
First up, the obligatory kissing picture. The leg kick is a powerful move to do, especially with the background of an ocean so glassy one could see one’s reflection.
But they didn’t stop there. “Taylor Swift + Adam Wiles,” Taylor Swift captioned a photo, referencing Harris’ real name.
Swift also took some time out to indulge her fun-loving side. She bounced on a trampoline in the shallows and inadvertently created a new vacation goal for all of us.
And no vacation would be complete without the bikini-in-front-of-palm-trees shot. A classic for a reason.
