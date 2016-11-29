Do We Really Need A Taylor Swift TV Channel?

Welcome to a world in which there is a television channel dedicated solely to Taylor Swift. First she became the global welcome ambassador for the city of New York, then she marched her troops across the state of Rhode Island, and now she'll be broadcast around the entire country. She's on her way to rule the world.
On the off chance that you needed more Swift in your life, then now's a good time to set up a DirecTV account (the channel will be included in all DirecTV Now services) to gain access to Taylor Swift Now, which will be all Swift, all the time. The channel will feature music videos, concert performances, behind-the-scenes clips, and more never-before-seen content from Swift's personal archive, according to Variety. There will also be little Easter eggs on the channel, like the fact that the video content will be rolled out over the course of 13 chapters (her lucky number). The exclusive Swift content is set to launch in the next few weeks, Variety reports.
Swift must be done with the whole overexposure concern.
AT&T offered a glimpse of what to expect, and it's a whole lot of giggling, singing, and dancing.
.@TaylorSwift13 fans have a new destination for unique and never seen videos, #TaylorSwiftNOW – coming soon, only on AT&T. pic.twitter.com/mRqMtCGXD4— AT&T (@ATT) November 28, 2016
As expected, Swifites are freaking out over the news.
@ATT @taylorswift13 #TaylorSwiftNOW got me like!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/JLnPhGYJUa— Heather Vaclavik (@hvaclavik) November 29, 2016
@ATT @taylorswift13 YASSSS. I'M NOT READY!!!! #TaylorSwiftNOW Why do you this to us, Taylor?!?!? You're going to kill us #RIP #ImDead pic.twitter.com/0vID4VE9Ir— SkarlettLoM (@SkarlettTS67) November 29, 2016
