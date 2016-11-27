Instead of doing some shopping of his own on Black Friday, Zayn Malik did the reverse. He launched his own online store. Zayn has your back, just in time for the holidays.
Malik teased the store on social media and included the link in a snap.
The store is up and running, stocked with everything a Zayn superfan could need. There are gifts at every price point. The sticker set might be just the thing to soothe a surly tween. In the market for a hoodie? Zayn has you covered. Maybe your dad wants a Zayn dad hat. (On second thought, probably not.) You can even get two different styles of "Z-Day" T-shirts with comic-inspired art.
So no worries if that puffer jacket from the Gigi Hadid collab with Tommy Hilfiger is sold out. Zayn's version might just be calling your name.
Click through and see a sample of Zahn's best for yourself.
