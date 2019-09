Instead of doing some shopping of his own on Black Friday, Zayn Malik did the reverse. He launched his own online store . Zayn has your back, just in time for the holidays.Malik teased the store on social media and included the link in a snap.The store is up and running, stocked with everything a Zayn superfan could need. There are gifts at every price point. The sticker set might be just the thing to soothe a surly tween. In the market for a hoodie? Zayn has you covered. Maybe your dad wants a Zayn dad hat. (On second thought, probably not.) You can even get two different styles of "Z-Day" T-shirts with comic-inspired art.So no worries if that puffer jacket from the Gigi Hadid collab with Tommy Hilfiger is sold out. Zayn's version might just be calling your name.Click through and see a sample of Zahn's best for yourself.