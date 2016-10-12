Gigi Hadid Reps Her Collab Better Than Anyone Else

Celebrities are just like us in that they, too, like to dress comfortably for international flights. When you're a seasoned jet-setter like Gigi Hadid, though, you get the luxury of not only wearing your own designs, but also borrowing from your famous friends. When it comes to airport style, she's the one to beat.
Hadid arrived in Tokyo earlier this week in a longline bomber, oversized shades, and leather-look leggings. She also opted for a cozy, nautical-themed gray sweatshirt. (This is the queen of athleisure we're talking about, after all.) She's in town to debut her Tommy x Gigi collection in Japan — so, naturally, she had to rep the collaboration at all times.
As for the chic airport footwear? We know international supermodels have friends in high places; in this case, though, Hadid happened to be debuting boyfriend Zayn Malik’s luxury shoe collaboration with Giuseppe Zanotti, according to PopSugar. That pair-up might not be coming out until next year, but the 21-year-old has the hook-up.
As if Zigi weren't already one of the best-dressed power couples out there, they’re making waves as a designing duo. Hadid with Hilfiger, Malik with Zanotti — and now Versus Versace. We're calling it now: We'll probably be seeing Gigi in the latter very soon.
Advertisement