Derek Blasberg Is Coming To CNN

CNN is beefing up its fashion programming with a new monthly show titled CNN Style — and it tapped Derek Blasberg to lead the way.
Hosted by Blasberg, the 30-minute show will make its way to the small screen on a monthly basis, starting on April 9, and will address all things design (from apparel and art to architecture and even automobiles). It's the latest chapter in CNN's legacy of fashion programming — most notably, Elsa Klensch's legendary Style with Elsa Klensch. That particular show had a 21-year run on the channel, from 1980 to 2001. Then, in 2011, Alina Cho began hosting regular specials for the network titled Fashion: Backstage Pass, but that series was cancelled in 2013, WWD reported.
Last July, CNN started increasing its style content by creating a dedicated vertical on its website, which reportedly brings in 5.5 million unique users a month. "We are taking inspiration from CNN’s rich past in style and reverse engineering the DNA from our hugely successful digital product to bring CNN Style to TV viewers worldwide," Ellana Lee, senior vice president of CNN International, said in a statement. "With Derek Blasberg at the helm, our mission is to interview the most interesting people at the definitive events. "
The new series will follow Blasberg across the globe — to Fashion Week and beyond — to approach the themes of style, luxury, and design from a wider lens. The first episode, for example, will cover Hong Kong's Art Basel and feature interviews with collectors, like Sheikha Al-Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani; and artists, like Li Songsong and Tracey Emin; as well as appearances from singer Rita Ora and F1 star Lewis Hamilton. Blasberg brings years of experience and some very good connections to CNN: On top of having authored many a cover story for print, Vanity Fair's Man on the Street has interviewed the likes of Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez (in the back of cabs, no less).
"What I'm excited about with CNN Style is peeling back the layers of the worlds of art, architecture, and design, and taking hard looks at the fashion, luxury, and automotive industries to show how they affect the world at large," Blasberg said. "My career has introduced me to creative people from all walks of life and it'll be a pleasure to bring them to viewers around the world."
So, expect to get an inside look at events like the Met Ball and Milan Design Week from Blasberg's well-connected POV — with some witty commentary, to boot. Let's hope Karlie Kloss swings by to play co-host.
