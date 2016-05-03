

Touché ladies.



That's a pretty hilarious, and an on the nose nod to all the drama. Perry was never rumored to be one of the Becky's in question, but it just goes to show how bogus most of the speculation was.



The only thing that would have been better was having Beyoncé herself sport the pin for a picture or two. It's unclear who is responsible for the manufacturing or distributing of the pins. Kudos, we laughed.



Next time we say your ladies, we promise we won't say Becky.