Rita Ora has already proven her talent as a singer. But now, her fans have learned that Ora could also get a side gig in linguistics.
The artist recently stopped by Capital FM studios, and the folks there challenged her to cover some popular songs. They eased her in with "Hotline Bling," which she easily crushed — with the help of Sigma.
The artist recently stopped by Capital FM studios, and the folks there challenged her to cover some popular songs. They eased her in with "Hotline Bling," which she easily crushed — with the help of Sigma.
Then came the true test of skills: Adele's "Hello." But though Ora seemed hesitant at first, she knew what her cover needed to stand out — a brand-new language. She originally claimed she was going to rap the song, but she ended up going full-out belt, complete with made-up words. Those in the booth marveled at the fact that Ora was able to improvise lyrics on the spot. (And, even more impressively, she hit every note.)
Opener Photo: David Fisher/REX Shutterstock.
Advertisement