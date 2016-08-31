Rita Ora Is Going To Hang Out With The Pope

Rita Ora is probably most recognizable for her song "Black Widow," featuring Iggy Azalea. (In the music video, the two are weapon-wielding assassins wearing leather jumpsuits.) Ora is also the host of the next season of America's Next Top Model and counts Calvin Harris and Rob Kardashian as ex-boyfriends. Oh, and she's about to sing at Mother Teresa's canonization at the Vatican on September 4.
Bet you weren't expecting that one.
Talking about her upcoming performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Ora seemed weirdly chill about it all. "I'm more of a spiritual person, and so the Vatican I figured out is actually kind of a big deal," she told Fallon. Uh, yeah...definitely a big deal. Ora will perform "What Child Is This?" and was quick to joke that she didn't know all the words.
Her sole concern was what she would wear (pro tip: not a leather jumpsuit).
Personally, I really can't wait to see the inevitable selfie with Ora and the Pope, number-one secret Rita fan that he is.
Watch the clip below.
Bet you weren't expecting that one.
Talking about her upcoming performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Ora seemed weirdly chill about it all. "I'm more of a spiritual person, and so the Vatican I figured out is actually kind of a big deal," she told Fallon. Uh, yeah...definitely a big deal. Ora will perform "What Child Is This?" and was quick to joke that she didn't know all the words.
Her sole concern was what she would wear (pro tip: not a leather jumpsuit).
Personally, I really can't wait to see the inevitable selfie with Ora and the Pope, number-one secret Rita fan that he is.
Watch the clip below.
Advertisement