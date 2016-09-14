Rita Ora is ready to say "RIP" to "Becky with the good hair."
The pop star slammed rumors that she cheated with Jay Z and inspired those tell-tale Beyoncé lyrics in a new interview with Vanity Fair. Ora was seen as a potential "Becky" suspect after sharing a photo of herself wearing a lemon-print bikini, which fans took as a reference to Lemonade. Ora later wore a "Not Becky" pin to the Met Gala, further riling up the Beyhive.
"That [pin] was a present from Katy Perry," the singer explained to the magazine. "Maybe I was the only one seen wearing it, but there were others. As for the rest of it, I’m oblivious, I’m just not the gossip queen. I find it incredibly rude and disrespectful to women in general [when] we get accused of something that’s basically against the important part — the music."
Ora insisted that she is still on good terms with Jay Z and Bey.
"I still look up to him and his wife every day," she said. "Beyoncé was one of my biggest idols growing up."
Ora also spoke about her past conflict with ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris, who reportedly wouldn't let her perform their collaborative track, "I Will Never Let You Down," after their breakup.
"He’s very talented," she offered. "I have had a few dramas, haven’t I? I think in general I’ve learned my lesson to not talk about relationships and gossip because I’ve been at the center of it a few times and it’s not worth it. And I have been heartbroken... just once. Love is so great, but it also can be the most dangerous thing on planet Earth. People do crazy things when it comes to jealousy and love."
But think of the album sales!
