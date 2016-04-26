So, if Rachel Roy isn't Becky, and Rachael Ray isn't Becky, and Rita Ora isn't Becky — then who is?! We may never know.
But following much speculation and some coincidental circumstances, it really seemed like 25-year-old Ora was at least trying to stir up some speculation that she was involved in the Becky rumors.
For starters, she wore a dress that Beyoncé herself wears in the "Formation" video. The "Body on Me" singer also Snapchatted a picture of herself sporting lingerie with lemons on it, while wearing a "J" necklace. She also Instagrammed a picture of an old Elizabeth Taylor movie about a sad, middle-aged woman attempting to win back her her husband.
But now she's done playing games and has firmly denied that she is the Becky in question.
I never usually address tabloid gossip but let me be clear, these rumours are false.— Rita Ora (@RitaOra) April 26, 2016
I have nothing but the upmost respect for Beyonce. Let’s continue enjoying Lemonade.— Rita Ora (@RitaOra) April 26, 2016
Until the next Becky conspiracy theory pops up, I agree with Ora. Let's just get back to listening to Lemonade.
