Rita Ora’s Met Gala Dress Stokes Becky Rumors

There were some very interesting interpretations of the Met Gala's "tech white tie" theme this year — namely, there was tons of metallic. One of the stand-out silvery looks came courtesy of Rita Ora. The singer's plumed Vera Wang gown with sexy cutouts was a daring choice for the singer. The dress, though, seemed quite familiar.
See, we've seen this genre of "naked dress" before, generally featuring the dramatic ab cutouts and thigh-high slits seen in Ora's feathery dress. It's a silhouette popularized quite a bit by one celebrity in particular: Beyoncé. Ora's dress is similar to a specific Bey dress, in fact: the one Queen Bey wore to last year's Met Gala.
Ora was unfortunately caught in some Lemonade cross-fire recently when she wore the same Gucci dress Beyoncé did in the "Formation" music video. (Ora was among those theorized to be "Becky with the good hair" in "Sorry," a track on Beyoncé's Lemonade.)
However, it's not the first time we've seen this style. We got serious déjà-vu at last year's Met Gala, when Kim Kardashian strolled in wearing this same sort of naked dress with a long, feathered train — a lot like Beyoncé's dress from the same event, three years prior. The similarities between looks was only made more apparent when Beyoncé arrived later in the evening (fashionably last, as per usual) in a sheer Givenchy gown, with strategic bedazzling.
The similar silhouettes are likely just a coincidence, but it's pretty interesting timing given the recent Becky speculations that Ora dealt with (and denied). Later in the evening, Ora completely shut down those Becky rumors by sharing a selfie with Bey on Snapchat, captioned "family"; Ora also hit up the after party circuit wearing a pin that read, "Not Becky", squelching any lingering confusion.
