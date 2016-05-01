"China: Through The Looking Glass" is a compelling, timely, and worthy topic for a museum exhibit. But, we’ll be frank: We were hesitant about how it would translate to the Met Gala red carpet tonight. After all, Eastern cultures have been famously misappropriated in the past (and still in the present), so the risk of a major snafu seemed high. For the sake of not being sorry, tonight’s red carpet played it safe.



We’ll stress that safe doesn’t mean boring — far from it in most cases. Some guests, like Karolina Kurkova, kept to the evening's theme, while others — like J.Lo and Miley Cyrus, unsurprisingly — seemed to eschew it altogether for looks so flashy that they hardly fit into any theme at all. In true Met Gala fashion, the theatrics were high, but in many cases, the risks were low as far as traditional Chinese fashion goes. It's a move we respect (and prefer) over a tasteless green-army-jacket moment.



Click on for the most solid, standout looks from fashion's biggest red carpet of the year — ones we don't mind calling "safe."