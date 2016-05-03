Beyoncé & Rita Ora Shut Down Those Becky Rumors With A Single Photo

Back to the drawing board, Beyhive.
There was no drama at this year's Met Gala. To drive that point home, Beyoncé and rumored nemesis Rita Ora proved that they're not just on good terms, they are, in Ora's words, "family." What that means is that the British singer is not the woman identified as "Becky with the good hair" on Bey's newest track "Sorry."
The two pop stars shut down rumors that Jay Z had cheated with Ora by taking a friendly selfie. Ora shared the photo on Snapchat, adding the caption "family." That should settle it.
Beyoncé and Rita Ora together at the Met Gala 👀 pic.twitter.com/J76jWsjwUE— Shady Music Facts (@musicnews_shade) May 3, 2016
Ora herself dismissed the reports last week. She tweeted that rumors linking her to Jay Z were "false," and that she had the "utmost respect" for Bey.
