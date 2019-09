Rita Ora’s Met Gala Dress Stokes Becky Rumours

There were some very interesting interpretations of the Met Gala's "tech white tie" theme this year — namely, there was tons of metallic. One of the stand-out silvery looks came courtesy of Rita Ora. The singer's plumed Vera Wang gown with sexy cutouts was a daring choice for the singer. The dress, though, seemed quite familiar.See, we've seen this genre of "naked dress" before, generally featuring the dramatic ab cutouts and thigh-high slits seen in Ora's feathery dress. It's a silhouette popularised quite a bit by one celebrity in particular: Beyoncé. Ora's dress is similar to a specific Bey dress, in fact: the one Queen Bey wore to last year's Met Gala.Ora was unfortunately caught in some Lemonade cross-fire recently when she wore the same Gucci dress Beyoncé did in the "Formation" music video. (Ora was among those theorized to be "Becky with the good hair" in "Sorry," a track on Beyoncé's Lemonade.)