You know how the song goes: Breaking up is hard to do. If it's hard for us normals, imagine what it must be like for celebrities, considering that their love lives play out across magazine headlines, gossip sites, and everyone's social-media feeds. Rita Ora, who once famously dated Calvin Harris, was on Watch What Happens Live when host Andy Cohen asked her about how tough it was to see her ex cozying up with Taylor Swift. "I don't really read magazines anymore that much, but to be honest it's kind of like obviously," Ora said. "But a usual break up you don't really see your ex all over the place. But, you know, you just kind of take it with a pinch of salt and keep going with your own life and make the most of who you are." Ora and Harris dated from 2013-14 and naturally, the breakup was confirmed via Twitter. In June of 2014, Harris said, "To address speculation — myself and Rita ended our relationship some time ago. She is a beautiful, talented woman & I wish her all the best." While that seems amicable, Ora insists that seeing Harris and Swift just about everywhere she looked wasn't easy. When a caller asked about what Ora thought about Harris calling out Swift for taking credit for "This Is What You Came For," comparing it to Ora's own situation with Harris blocking her from performing "I Will Never Let You Down," at the Teen Choice Awards, Ora insists that the situation is behind her and that she and Harris are on good terms. "We're good friends," Ora added. "Everybody uses social media how they want. I choose not to, so that's just my personal way to express myself, but everybody does their own thing." After another caller asked if there was any truth to rumors surrounding Ora's relationship with Zayn Malik, she demurred, "I feel like I'm getting completely roasted." While that's neither denying nor confirming, she didn't plead the Fifth, either. Knowing Ora's approach to her personal life, it looks like we won't get any concrete info on that breakup anytime soon.