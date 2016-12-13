Now, two years after its fakeout-finale and 13 years after its series premiere, ANTM is back. Tyra, staying on as executive producer, has promised a return to the show's glory days — with a twist. True to ANTM’s roots, cycle 23 is set in New York City with an all-female cast. And judging by the entertaining premiere episode and season sneak peeks, we're going to be getting some good old fashioned ANTM, from the creative photo shoots to the apartment drama. However, we've also got a fabulous crew of fresh faces, beginning with Rita Ora as Tyra's replacement. And there's the new judging panel— supermodel Ashley Graham, Paper Magazine Chief Creative Officer Drew Elliott, and celebrity stylist and “image architect” Law Roach.



The appointment of Ora is supposed to represent the recent seismic shift in the modeling landscape, one that ANTM 2.0 wants to reflect. It's 2016, and the new supermodel is not the icy, one-dimensional, stick-figure on a pedestal of years past. She is warm and accessible, with a personality, a squad of young Hollywood friends, and maybe a boyfriend in One Direction. People outside the fashion world know her name; they have opinions on her love life. In short, she's a social media maven and pop culture player as much as a model: Think Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner. As Ora puts it on Monday night's premiere, it’s about being “the triple B”: Business, Boss, and Brand. (The fact that I can’t tell you what Rita Ora’s brand is, exactly, doesn’t bode well for the new host, but that's neither here nor there.