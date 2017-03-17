It looks like we're getting a double dose of Tyra Banks this year. Earlier this week, the supermodel and makeup mogul announced that she'd be taking over hosting duties on America's Got Talent. But in a surprising turn of events, there was even bigger news today. People reports that Banks is back on the show that brought her into living rooms everywhere, America's Next Top Model. Cue the music, get the memes ready, and perfect the walk that's going to make you famous, because mama is back.
VH1 announced that Banks would return to ANTM for cycle 24. Banks has hosted every cycle except the most recent one, which featured Rita Ora in the top spot. Vanity Fair reports that the show, which moved to VH1 after stints on UPN and the CW, had reached a "five-year ratings high." Banks, who started the show back in 2003, continued to executive produce.
Perhaps it was the ratings spike that lured her back to the judging panel? Banks did make a cameo in cycle 23's final episode. Fans thought that she might stick around to announce the winner, but she bowed out after giving some input to that cycle's panel of judges. There's no word yet on whether or not the panel will be back — Let's all hope that Miss J. Alexander returns triumphantly to our televisions, okay? — but there is one thing that's certain: Ora is out.
Mizz @ritaora, you exemplify Business Boss Brand to the fullest! Thank you for all the amazingness you brought to ANTM ?— Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) March 16, 2017
The now-ex host bid adieu to the show with a pair of tweets. For anyone out digging for bones or looking for shade, this is where you'll find it. Banks thanked Ora for her time on show, noting that she exemplified the Business Boss Brand. It's not enough to be pretty face, as any regular viewer can tell you, models have to be brands now — and have plans for their post-modeling careers.
Ora responded in kind. But then, she followed up her tweet with a somewhat-shady addition mentioning her music.
Love to you all for amazing ride! Cannot wait for you all to hear my new music ❤️??— Rita Ora (@RitaOra) March 16, 2017
Really, Rita? Viewers went through an entire cycle without you once mentioning a new tune. There were plenty of opportunities, too, with a musical performance from Tinashe during the season finale's runway show and faux music video shoots throughout the competition. Those would have been perfect promotion for any new material (and real music videos). It's been five years since Ora's last release, her debut album, Ora. Since then, she's released a single with Iggy Azalea; faced some drama with her record label, Roc Nation; and managed to find time to film the 50 Shades of Grey films.
It looks like there was only ever one host in the running for America's Next Top Model — and she's back.
